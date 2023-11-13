BRADLEY: Advancing Excellence in Newton County Schools: A Collective Call to Action Duke Bradley, III

In honor of American Education Week, Newton County School System’s Superintendent, Dr. Duke Bradley, has penned an op ed highlighting teacher and student excellence along with a community call to action.



As superintendent of the Newton County School System, I am honored to be a part of a vibrant and diverse community committed to the education and development of our future leaders. As we celebrate American Education Week, there is no more appropriate moment to reflect on the state of public education in Newton County and to highlight the tremendous work being done to prepare our students for success.

American Education Week is more than just an annual observance; it is a reminder of the vital role that education plays in our society. In Newton County, we understand the importance of public education as a cornerstone of our community, and we are dedicated to nurturing excellence in every student. Our collective commitment to this cause drives our efforts to provide the highest quality education possible for our children.

One of the district’s most significant achievements in recent years is the remarkable progress we’ve made in graduating our students. In 2023, we achieved a record 92 percent district graduation rate, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and educators. We are also incredibly proud of the Class of 2023 who earned over $98 million in scholarships, enabling them to pursue their dreams and to further their educational pursuits. These milestones highlight the immense potential of our students and the quality of our educational programs.

But our students’ achievements must be recognized in concert with our teachers and all of the education professionals that support their work. It is time, I believe, to honor our teachers as the heroes that they truly are. I know this because I have witnessed their work. As I visit schools and interact with our teachers, I know the level of dedication that they have to this profession and to impacting the lives of young people.

We can all agree that in recent years, teachers have been subject to challenges never before seen in public education. The pandemic forced them to adopt new teaching methods and to navigate unprecedented disruptions to learning. Yet, through it all, they have continued to show up for kids. This effort alone is commendable and honorable – and if nothing else, heroic.

During this American Education Week, let’s all truly show our appreciation for our teachers in whatever form that may take. Even more, let’s make this moment a call to collective action - to rededicate ourselves to public education, to continue our pursuit of excellence, to support our teachers, and to ensure that every student in Newton County has the opportunity to reach their full potential. By doing so, we can build a brighter and more promising future for our children,

one where they are prepared to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world with confidence, compassion, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Happy American Education Week, Newton County. Together, we will shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Dr. Duke Bradley III is the superintendent of Newton County Schools.