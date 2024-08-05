BELTON: Coronating an Oliarch

In 1917, the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia, promising an election in November of that same year.

But when the Bolsheviks didn’t get the results that they wanted (they only won 23 percent of the vote) they ignored the will of the voters and created a One Party State which they named the Soviet Union.



In a coup worthy of the Bolsheviks, the Democratic Party just defied millions of their own voters and replaced Joe Biden with a candidate who has never won a primary delegate. Not one.



Of course, not everyone is happy. Reportedly, Obama is “very upset because he knows she can’t win,” according to a Biden family source. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance…” Other reports say he is “furious” at Biden for putting Democrats in this position, where they won’t run another primary.



Even BLM is unhappy. “Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites.”



When the VP falsely claimed that she had “worked hard” to get the delegates, BLM disagreed. “We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of the voters in our primary process…must be condemned.”



But wait…I’m confused. I thought that the guy who got shot last week was the “threat to democracy”?



Still, Republicans would make a huge mistake if they don’t take the VP seriously. After all, the Media is lying like never before, and the GOP is famous for “snatching Defeat out of the jaws of Victory.”



And as bad as Biden has been for America, the VP would be far worse.



According to GovTrack, a nonpartisan group that measures voting records, the VP is further to the Left than Bernie Sanders!



In fact, Harris is a San Francisco Leftist who grew up in Berkley. Her views are much closer to communism than they are to democracy. In her own words, her overall goal is, "where everyone ends up in the same place," a direct rephrasing of Karl Marx.



Maybe that’s why the VP was soundly rejected by fellow Democrats in the Democratic primary, quitting before she won a single vote.



But votes don’t matter to the modern Democratic Party. Harris and the Democratic elite frog-marched Biden out of the White House in a coup that must make the Chinese Communist Party feel jealous.



The VP supports reparations. She supports free Medicare for all illegals. In fact, she says we should make all illegals legal, so they can vote in our elections.



The VP wants to abolish your medical insurance. She supports raising your taxes in order to pay for universal paychecks and universal government healthcare that everyone must join.



So much for ‘choice’ from the “Pro-Choice Party”.



The VP is incredibly soft on crime. She supported a California law that converted felonies into misdemeanors, and another law that allows thieves to steal $950 before they can be arrested. She also supports ending cash bail, enraging Victim Advocate groups.



But, according to the VP, the criminals are the real victims.



The VP loudly supported the “Summer of Love”, which caused $2B of damage and claimed many lives. She even sent bail money to violent offenders who attacked police. She also supports defunding the police, saying that Bill Clinton’s notion that more police means more safety was just “wrong.”



The result, of course, was sky-rocketing crime in California, where people are leaving in record numbers.



The VP refuses to protect women’s sports. She fully supports CRT. She also supports abortion up until the moment of birth. And the Biden/Harris White House has lost hundreds of thousands of migrant children, undoubtably dooming them to modern day sex slavery.



In a move worthy of the worst betrayals in Orwell’s 1984, the media – who spent the last few years lying to us about Joe Biden’s health – is now trying to make you believe that Biden didn’t appoint the VP as the Border Czar. Why? Because everyone knows that the Border is a disaster, allowing some 10M to cross under Biden/Harris…nearly 4 times the number under Trump. In contrast, only 2.5M crossed under Obama, who also deported some 3M. Indeed, Obama called anything more than 2000 crossings a day was a “humanitarian crisis”. Biden/Harris often averaged 14,000 a day!



And no Georgian should ever forget Laken Riley.



Though the VP was in charge of the Border, she never spoke to her border chiefs. And she only visited the Border once, and that was for a photo op. Worse, she likened our Border Agents to the KKK, saying she would abolish the agency.



The VP co-sponsored the Green New Scam. She wants to ban fracking, plastic straws, and red meat. And dozens of Leftist newspapers have chronicled how she abuses her staff.



You can’t make this up.



VP Harris is virulently anti-Catholic, attacking their “extremist” positions on marriage, family, and the sanctity of Life.



VP is also anti-Jewish. She intentionally boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech as violent protestors defaced American monuments just outside the capitol. Then, she threw Israel under the bus while protestors were painting “Hamas is Coming!” to America, burning Old Glory, and hoisting flags of foreign terrorists over our own sovereign ground.



The VP would cripple our energy supply and raise taxes, further wrecking our economy. She’d make inflation worse with reckless spending, open the floodgates of our already porous Border, and make America even weaker on the world stage.



On the other hand, Russia and China and Iran are hoping she’ll become president. In fact, CCP-owned TikTok is showering her with praise.



The wolves are gathering.



Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties.

