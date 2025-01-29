BELTON: The California Fires

It takes a special type of lunatic to say that more water wouldn’t help combat a wild fire.

Unfortunately, the Left Coast is dominated with such incompetents.

Last week was a whirlwind of presidential activity.

Of course, the suddenness of the change was accentuated by the fact that we didn’t have a president for the last four years.

Instead, the nation has been led by a cabal of unseen and unelected insiders…while the Left and the Media pretended that Biden was in charge.

When I was growing up, the Left was full of liberals who – above all else – defended liberty. Though they proudly disagreed with the Right, they always agreed that they would always defend everyone’s right to Free Speech.

Even more important were free elections: the government must obey the will of the people.

Now, the Left hates Free Speech. Throughout Biden’s regime, they openly embraced Orwellian tactics to limit narratives that they didn’t like. This included the FBI, the CIA, the DOJ, and of course, the Media.

Worse, they ignored the will of the people who elected Biden in the Democrat Primary. Instead – in the most brazen political act in American history – they instituted a coup, replacing the elected nominee with a candidate who hadn’t won a single Primary vote.

Thus, they obfuscated the will of the voter in order to appoint a state-approved tyrant.

The result was predictable. The voters rejected Kamala in records numbers, giving the GOP their biggest raw vote victory in history.

Fully ninety percent of all counties in America shifted towards the Right: including Blacks, Asians, Hispanics, suburban women, and especially young people.

Another report shows that 19 of the top 20 states with the highest job growth voted Republican. The only exception was Colorado.

Three of the five worst states voted Democrat.

In turns out that people who cared about jobs voted Republican, while the Left settled for platitudes and incompetence.

The wildfires in California are a tragic example of that incompetence.

In 2018, a wildfire – caused by crumbling infrastructure – killed 85 people in Paradise California. 240 square miles were burned, five times larger than the entire city of San Francisco.

At the time, Trump told Gavin Newsome that he needed to release water from Northern California, and start controlled burnings in order to clear away dry brush.

Newsome agreed – spouting well-meaning platitudes – and did nothing.

A year ago in 2023, a wildfire – caused by crumbling infrastructure – killed 102 people in Hawaii. Again, Leftist officials failed to clear away the brush – even though they were told it was a huge fire hazard.

During our current disaster, hundreds of firefighters reported that there was no water in the hydrants. Reservoirs were empty and none of the brush had been cleared.

In a bit of crushing irony - years ago, the voters of California had approved a tax hike to increase the amount of water in the reservoirs in order to prevent such a disaster.

But the Left ignored the will of the voters. Instead, they obeyed the radical desires of extreme environmentalists to save a two inch fish.

Forest management is crucial if you have a lot of trees. Georgia – the number one state for timber – does controlled burns all the time. That’s why we rarely have wildfires.

In fact, hundreds of years ago, Native American Indians also controlled burns to combat the threat of wildfires.

But Leftists in California are too smart for that.

Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties.