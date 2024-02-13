BAILEY: Embracing Change, Plan Now: Navigating the Evolution of Newton County

“There’s nothing to do in this town!” This was a phrase that I would hear all the time in my teens. Growing up in Newton County, the landscape was peaceful but lacked the vibrant pulse of entertainment options and local hangouts. Fast forward to today, and the winds of change have swept through our community, bringing both cheers and concerns.

Many argue that our community’s growth is a double-edged sword, citing increased property taxes, traffic, and crime as unwelcome side effects. But as someone who has witnessed this evolution firsthand, I find myself struggling between the positives and negatives that accompany progress.

The once limited array of entertainment options has grown into a diverse tapestry of shopping and leisure activities. Gone are the days of searching for a spot to gather with friends; today, Newton County boasts a variety of places to eat, relax, and create lasting memories. This growth not only adds vibrancy to our community but also opens doors for economic opportunities and job creation.

Serra Hall, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Authority, recently reported that the Newton County median household income has increased from $48,000 in 2013 to $72,000 in 2023. That is 50 percent more income per household in just 10 years which is an incredible financial improvement for Newtonians!

But some will argue that ANY growth is negative and unwanted. While I understand the sentiment, I feel like this is unrealistic. If we look around, particularly to our NW, we’ll see that metro-Atlanta keeps pushing this way. So, rather than close our eyes and pretend that growth won’t happen here, I think a more reasonable approach is create a solid visionary plan to help guide the growth to the appropriate areas, and at a pace we can sustain.

“Where there is no vision—the people perish.” (Proverbs 29:18)

And during this transformation, it’s essential to appreciate the coexistence of single-family homes on expansive tracts of land AND multi-family complexes. This balance preserves the charm of our community while accommodating the needs of a growing population. Let’s cherish the roots of our past while fostering the branches of our future.

As we stand at this crossroads, local leaders hold the key to steering our community towards a harmonious future. It’s time to craft a new comprehensive strategic plan for Newton County, one that elinates urban sprawl, ensures organized development, continues our focus on walkability with trails, and fosters green spaces. A well-thought-out plan is not a shackle; it’s a compass guiding us towards sustainable growth.

This plan needs to incorporate the vision of the people and the voice of the businesses and landowners. I feel certain there is a beautiful picture, a preferred future, for what we want our community to look and feel like. There must be a middle ground where we can gain consensus, for the sake of our kids and our grandkids.

The urgency for this strategic plan cannot be overstated. Now, with industry giants like Archer Aviation, Rivian, Takeda, Amazon, and Meta choosing Newton County as their home, the time is ripe for concerted action. These companies don’t just bring jobs; they usher in a new era of prosperity for our community.

But if we are not careful, industry and apartment complexes could take over our beloved town. Industry, housing, and economic development businesses rarely ask moral questions. This isn’t to say that businesses are bad or immoral; they are businesses. They exist to make profit. There’s nothing wrong with that. We need that in our community. However, they do not ask, “Is this business (development) the right thing for our community at this time?” Nor should they. But someone should. And whoever that “someone” is, now is the time.

Yes, we need business of all sizes in our community.

Yes, we need housing for all income sectors.

And yes, with growth comes some complexity…but it does not have to be disordered.

So, let’s dispel the notion that growth is synonymous with chaos. Instead, envision a Newton County where organized planning transforms potential urban sprawl into thoughtfully designed neighborhoods. Picture parks, trails, and green spaces weaving through the fabric of our community, creating a haven for residents to connect with nature and each other.

To our long-time locals, I assure you that embracing change doesn’t mean abandoning our roots. It’s about preserving the essence of Newton County while welcoming progress at the right pace and at the right time. The recipe for success lies in striking a delicate balance that accommodates the influx of opportunities without sacrificing the soul of our community.

As a beacon of hope in the fog of metro-Atlanta, let’s view this transformation as an opportunity for Newton County to SHINE. Our past may be the foundation, but our future is a canvas waiting to be painted. Together, let’s urge our local leaders to seize this moment and create a collective vision for our community and a strategic plan that will guide Newton County toward a future where growth and tradition coexist harmoniously.

Trey Bailey is a lifelong Newtonian, father of three teenage girls, a local pastor, and the District 1 Representative on the Newton County Board of Education. To read more of his thoughts on religion, community, public education, ramblings about life, and inspirational messages, check out his blog at www.TreyBailey.us.