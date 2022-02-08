Yvonne Bailey Moore, of Covington, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the age of 83. Mrs. Moore attended Salem United Methodist Church for 52 years. She was a member and president of Otis Nixon Sunday School Class and was also a member and president of United Methodist Women and started the first young people’s group under 12 years of age. Mrs. Moore enjoyed quilting and taking care of those in need. She owned and operated Trinity Springs Personal Care Home. Mrs. Moore was loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Wilson; parents, Hoyt Bonner and Nellie Gertrude Bailey; son-in-law, Mike Findlay; brother-in-law, Kenneth Adams.



Survivors include her husband, William “Willie” Moore; daughter, Judy Ann Findlay; son, David Bailey Galloway (Tami); step-children, Michael H. Moore (Shannon), Matthew Moore (Robyn), Marshall Moore; sister, Wanda Adams; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Miss Emma Miller.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Moore was held Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington Pastor Beth Findlay and Bishop Tim Needham officiating, and interment followed in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Outdoor Dream Foundation at outdoordream.org/. Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.