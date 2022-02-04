William Fred Lott, Jr. was born September 10, 1944, in Porterdale, Georgia, and entered his final and eternal rest January 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. The disease claimed his life but not his spirit or his devotion to his Lord and to his family. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Virginia Lott of Covington, Georgia, and his brothers-in-law Beau Beaumont and Michael Dawkins.



After graduation from Newton County High School in 1962, Fred attended North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega, Georgia, for two years, then served in the Army for four years, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant as an Army Ordnance Officer. He completed his education at Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

Known as Fred, Freddy, “Freddy Bear,” Dad/Pop, and Poppa to his friends and family, he never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Lynda of 51 years, his daughter Stacie Schulze and her children Abigail and Nathan, his son and daughter-in-law Justin and Amy Lott and their children Sofie and Cole, and his son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Jennifer Lott and their son Jeremiah. Fred will also be remembered and loved by his other family members, Susan (Lott Beaumont) and Tommy Richardson, Nancy (Lott) Dawkins, Fran (Hedgpeth) and Charlie Isaly, James and Cristy Hedgpeth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nothing brought more joy to his life than time spent with family. Whether he was on a beach, a ski slope, a sailboat, manning the grill, cheering from the sidelines of a sporting event, in the audience enjoying a dance or music performance, or simply seated on the floor building with Legos or playing checkers or Jenga with his grands, Fred was the happiest spending time with those he loved. Fred was an adoring husband, caring father, and devoted grandfather.

He was an active member of Johns Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Greeter every Sunday morning. He loved his weekly Mens’ Bible Study and was the first to volunteer to serve in support of mission work. He was passionate about sharing his faith with others.

He was a successful salesman in the industrial adhesive business for more than 40 years, and was considered a “dinosaur GLURU” in that industry. He was well respected by the contacts and coworkers he met during those years he was building his career and fielded calls for his expertise into retirement. Fred’s career took him and his family from Georgia to Colorado, California, Connecticut, and then back to Georgia.

Fred loved working with his hands and could build and repair anything. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and just being outdoors, working in the yard and in his garden. He loved “chasing that little white ball” all around a golf course and after he retired from the “glue business,” spent many hours doing that with his friends. He loved travel and was always ready for the next adventure.

God was gracious to give us this wonderful man for so many years. His family is comforted by knowing Fred is celebrating eternal life in the presence of his Lord, and we will see him again one day. A Celebration to honor Fred’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to honor Fred’s memory be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care c/o Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677 (www.seasonsfoundation.org) or to The Blake House, 60 Waco School Road, Bremen, GA 30110 (www.theblakehouse.net).