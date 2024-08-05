Mr. Walter Harry Olejnik, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2024. He was born October 9, 1942, in Evergreen Park, Illinois to Walter S. and Charlotte Olejnik. He was a member of Rockdale Community Church in Conyers. He loved to talk with anyone who would listen, especially about his faith in Jesus Christ.

Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Olejnik; his daughters, Tracy Bates and her husband Randy, Michelle Williams and her husband Jake, Christy Cope and her husband Lee, Ashley Wallace and her husband Adam, Laura Standridge and her husband Bo; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Ronald Olejnik and his wife Linda, sisters Carolyn Summons and her husband Tom and Beverly Glass and her husband David; 1O nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law T.J. Spratt. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cari Ann Olejnik.

Memorial Service will be at 12:00, August 10, 2024, at Rockdale Community Church, 2455 Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA, officiated by Pastor Butch Rumble.