Mr. W. Kent Campbell, Sr., age 81, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was born in Covington on March 19, 1940, to Pat and Margaret Campbell who have preceded him in death. Mr. Campbell grew up in Covington and graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1962 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following his graduation, he served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966. He then attended and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1969, becoming a member of the Georgia Bar Association that same year. Mr. Campbell served on the Board of Governor’s for the Georgia Bar and served as the Counsel for the Newton County School System for 45 years. He enjoyed golf, salt water fishing, boating, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid reader enjoying mysteries and World War II and Korean War documentaries. Mr. Campbell was Methodist by faith and a longtime member of the Covington First United Methodist Church. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law Bob and Fran Campbell and Walker Campbell.



Mr. Campbell is survived by his children Kent Campbell, Jr. (Ellen) of Oxford, and Ashley Campbell Hamlett Albright (Jeffrey) of Montgomery, Alabama; his loving caregiver Gene Hamrick of Destin, Florida; his grandchildren Henry, Will, Maggie, and Mac; his great grandchild Myles; his brother and sisters-in-law Pat Campbell (Madelyn) and Rosalie Campbell all of Covington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends.

Services for Mr. Campbell will be held at 3 o’clock Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Covington First United Methodist Church with Reverend Doctor Douglas Gilreath and Reverend Jan McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Drive, Social Circle, GA 30025. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014 is in charge of the arrangements.

