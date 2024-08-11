Virginia P. Lee of Covington Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at the age of eighty-seven.

Virginia was born on January 17th, 1937, to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Poole in Washington DC. Virginia moved to Georgia with her family when she was a baby and lived most of her life in Georgia.



Virginia graduated from Avondale High School in 1955 and then graduated from Wesleyan College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.



During her career, Virginia worked as an elementary school teacher for four years and worked for Bell South for 18 years prior to her retirement in 1993. Post retirement, Virginia enjoyed caring for her young grandchildren whenever the opportunity arose.



Virginia married Joseph M. Lee, III in August of 1963 and they were married for 57 years until his passing in 2020. Virginia always wished to be a mother and raise a family. Virginia overcame the tragic death of her firstborn child in 1966 and went on to raise two sons, Joseph, born in 1968 and William, born in 1970. Virginia took immense pride in providing for her family, which she did in splendid fashion. Virginia also enjoyed entertaining her family and many friends in her home on holidays and special occasions. Her family is comforted by the many photographs they have of Virginia as the exemplary hostess of such parties and dinners throughout the years.



In her later years, Virginia was a regular attendee at Sunday services at Covington First United Methodist Church and a member of the Josie Goode Sunday School class.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, William R. Poole, and Helen L. Poole and by her husband, Joseph M. Lee, III. Survivors include her sons Joseph Lee and William Lee and her sisters, Charlotte P. Harrell, and Helen Fontsere.’ Virginia is also survived by her four beloved Grandchildren, Savannah Bell, Sydney Lee, Kenyon Lee, and Emily Marsh, along with many relatives, friends, and admirers.



Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 2:00 PM at Covington First United Methodist Church in Covington, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Convington First United Methodist Church in her honor.

