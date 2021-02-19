Virginia Jenkins McAllister

Virginia “Gigi” Tye Jenkins Gafford McAllister, 77, died peacefully in Colbert, GA.



Gigi was born in Atlanta, Ga to Charles and Hortense Jenkins. She graduated from Emory University. Gigi is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Norman) Hicks of Colbert, GA, Denyse (Adrian) Hurst of Boone, NC, and her granddaughters Jamie Rose Hicks, Amelia Grace Hicks, and Sophia Elizabeth Hurst.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gigi’s name to May Wildlife Center, 191 Main St. CPO 3779, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

