Mr. Troy Oliver Rutledge, Jr., age 78, of Covington, passed away Aug. 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1942, in Porterdale, to the late Troy and Lona Mann Rutledge. He worked over 14 years for Newton County and he enjoyed doing flea market/antique sales and auctions for the past 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and children James & William Rutledge along with several brothers and sisters. Mr. Rutledge is survived by his wife/partner Mary F. Rutledge of 55 years, daughters and son-in-law; Diane (John) Jones of Covington, Susan Wilson of Covington, Patricia (David) Smith of Covington, Nancy (Rodney) Christian of Monticello, and son and daughter-in-law Tony (Tiffany) Rutledge of Monticello, along with 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Marie Rutledge Hall of Covington, along with several nieces and nephews and close friends. With special consideration for David (Jean) Ballew of Covington whom he considered a son, Amanda Rutledge (Frank) Hareb of Covington and Daniel Jones whom he considered as family.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life service will be held at a later date for family and friends.