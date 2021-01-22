Mr. Thomas Pace Kenerly, age 87, of Covington passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, GA. He was born August 12, 1933 in Newton County to Dewey H. and Alma Pace Kenerly who have preceded him in death. Mr. Kenerly served in the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1956. He is survived by his brother, Hildreth Kenerly of Bartlett, TN along with a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Kenerly will be held at 11 o’clock, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Carmel Church Cemetery, Highway 11, Mansfield, GA 30055. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of a mask is encouraged, and most importantly, if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19, you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.