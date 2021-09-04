Thomas “Gene” Head, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the age of 85. Mr. Head was a good-hearted man and would help anyone in anyway that he could. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. Mr. Head loved traveling with his family to the beach and the mountains. He adored his family and was a wonderful husband for 43 years, a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Head was preceded by his wife, Erma Stapp Head; parents, Julia Frances and Simmie Marvin Head; brothers, Franklin Head, Hubert Shropshire; and sister, Carolyn Mills.



Mr. Head is survived by his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Head; daughter, Julie Cheek (Ray); sons, Freddie Head (Connie), Tommy Thomas (Carole), Richard Thomas (Lynda); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nephew, Paul Stapp.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Head was to be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Andy Parker and Danny Standard officiating.

