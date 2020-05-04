Stephen Wayne Norman of Newborn, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Mr. Norman was a 1965 graduate of Newton County High School where he played both baseball and football. He attended Middle Georgia College, from 1966-1967, before transferring to the University of West Georgia where he graduated in 1970. Following graduation, Mr. Norman began his career as patrolman with the Atlanta Police Department, in 1971, and was later promoted to Sergeant and Detective of Intelligence Division. Additionally, he courageously served as a member of the SWAT team. In 1989, he transitioned and took the role of Director of Strategic Security with the Coca-Cola Company. This new opportunity allowed him to travel the world extensively – attending many Olympic games and World Cup soccer games before retiring in 2009. Mr. Norman also proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Central Community Church, in Covington, and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson. Most importantly, though, he loved his family immensely and cherished the time spent with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lubie C. and Mary Alice (Mask) Norman.





Survivors include his loving wife, Rita Dimsdale Norman; children and their spouses, Aimee Bragg, Michael and Rhonda Norman, Lisa Norman, Jeffrey and Christa Norman, Abbey and Matt Bruno, Ashley and Caleb Smith; grandchildren, Dennis Knowles, Jr., Dawson Knowles, Jesse Porch, Madison Norman, Caroline Phillips, Westyn Porch, Silas Smith, Navia Mann, Shepherd Smith, Sully Smith, River Norman; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Judge Samuel D. Ozburn; as well as two nephews.





A Private Cryptside Service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Memory Chapel Mausoleum in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Darrell Allen, Judge Samuel D. Ozburn and Mr. Don Dimsdale officiating. While the service is private, friends are invited to pay their respect to Mr. Norman and his family by driving by the mausoleum, Wednesday, from 10 – 11 AM. Donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.





www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062



