On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Sheilah Daws, a loving wife and mother of four children and eight grandchildren, passed away at the age of 69.



Sheilah was born on July 11, 1951, in Covington, GA to Marion and Idell Head. On June 12, 1970, she married Billy Daws. They raised three sons, Josh, Jeremiah, and Jonathan, and one daughter, Jenny Love. Sheilah was a supportive pastor’s wife for 50 years. She loved children so much and spent her life teaching them about the love of Jesus and always told everyone she met “Jesus loves you.” She welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel like part of the family.

Sheilah is survived by her husband, her four children, their spouses, her niece and nephews, and her eight grandchildren.

On Saturday, January 30th, there will be a small gathering to celebrate the life of Sheilah Daws. The family will be having an open house from 1 pm to 4 pm at the First Baptist Church of Buford, 4550 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA 30518. At 2 pm, there will be a short time of worship and celebration.

Sheilah wouldn’t want to let Covid stop her family and friends from gathering and loving on each other. Hugs are welcome and encouraged. Masks and social distancing will be optional.

Instead of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to either SewLove (SewLove.org) or Jambos (jambosdonates.com) in memory of Sheilah “Lala” Daws.

