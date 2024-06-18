Ruth Hull Burson, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the age of 96. As a dedicated Member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church she taught Sunday School, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and worked as the church secretary.

Mrs. Burson’s dedication to the community was evident in her roles as a member of the Amitie Club, the Lady Huntingdon DAR, and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling and coordinated trips for the local AARP chapter. She also loved working with children, and was proud to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, substitute teacher, and office secretary at Newton County High School.

Her interests included china painting, reading, playing cards and board games, especially with her grandchildren, fishing, sewing, and embroidering.

Mrs. Burson was preceded in death by her loving husband of 76 years, John Wood Burson; son, David Burson; parents, Reuben and Marjory Hull; and sisters, Elizabeth McLellan and Martha Adams.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Ogletree (Stuart) and Susan Goodrich (Earl); grandchildren, David Goodrich, Catharine Ogletree Frye (Jon), Alison Goodrich Ali (Abe), Alexander Goodrich; great grandchildren, Calvin Ali, Elaine Ali, Anne Sibley Frye; niece, Candy Macon (Randy) and many other loving family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Burson’s name to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 117, Oxford, Georgia 30054