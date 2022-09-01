Ronald Leach, of Mansfield, passed away August 15, 2022, at 79 years of age.



A longtime resident of Mansfield and Social Circle, Mr. Leach was a member of Mansfield Methodist Church, United Auto Workers, and proudly served in the National Guard in Monroe for six years. He enjoyed the time he spent outdoors hunting and fishing, but especially treasured the time he spent golfing with his identical twin brother, Donald. Mr. Leach was a people person who was very generous with his time and seemed to be able to remember everybody’s name. He was a high school basketball fan, avid reader, and military historian. Mr. Leach was interested in all he could learn about the Civil War and World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Mary Ruth (Ivey) Leach, brother, Donald Leach; sister, Hazel Womac.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Leach; daughter, Stacy Renee McGraw; son, Brad Leach (Penny); sisters-in-law, Doris Campbell, Linda Leach; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sue Reynolds; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Leach was held Saturday, August 20, 2022, 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Todd Hilton officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

