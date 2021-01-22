Ronald Glenn Richards, 88, of Covington, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Fitzgerald of Missouri; his son, David Richards and his wife, Mary of Atlanta; 4 grandchildren, Miranda, Erin, Timothy and Daniel; 6 great-grandchildren, Logan, Olivia, Ethan, Collin, Madison, and Layni; nephew, Doug Spencer and his wife, Patti of Covington; and cousins.

Ron was a graduate of Campbell High School and Georgia State University, a member of the First Baptist Church of Covington, a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity, Golden Fleece Masonic Lodge #6, Alcovy Shrine Club, Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta, American Legion Post #32, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #55 and the USS Rochester CA 124 Association.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Richards’ family.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.