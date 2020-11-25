Roger Ansley Wallace, 94, of Oxford, formerly of Lithonia, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Roger was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Henry Franklin Wallace and Lillian Mize Wallace. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Wright, sisters Rachel Mitchell, Charlotte Wilson, and brother Robert Wallace.

Roger was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend. A US Navy veteran, Roger was a successful businessman and savvy investor. He enjoyed watching sports, traveling, and spending time at their home in Hilton Head. Roger attended the First Presbyterian Church of Covington, and was a former member of Lithonia Presbyterian Church and Lithonia Methodist Church. He is survived by his brother Gene Wallace, sister- in- law Jo Thach, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time. Donations may be made in Roger’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Covington, Ga.