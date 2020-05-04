Robert Wayne Ellis of Oxford, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 76. Mr. Ellis valiantly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Strong in his faith, he was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church, in Oxford, and was the proud owner and operator of Ellis Masonry. Mr. Ellis enjoyed trout fishing in the mountains of Hiawassee and listening to traditional country and blue grass music. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Ellis and Sue Bartlett; brother, Rickie Ellis.





Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Ellis; daughter and son-in-law, Sheilah and Melvin Coles; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sherry Ellis; grandchildren and their spouses, Jeremy Coles, Jared and Ashley Coles, Anna Grace and Trevor Allen, Chase Ellis, Caleb Ellis; great-grandsons, Camden, Case, Mason, and one on the way; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jimmy Ward; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Gayla Ellis; as well as several nieces and nephews.





A private graveside service for Mr. Ellis will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 12:30 P.M., at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 108 W. Macedonia Church Road, in Oxford, with Pastor David Shelton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.





Arrangements handled by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062



