Home-Going Celebration for Mr. Robert Louis Davis was Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Road, Covington, Georgia 30014.

Pastor Emeritus Cecil J. Rozier, Sr.; Reverend Fay Smith, Eulogist.

Robert Louis Davis, born on August 1, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia passed away on January 26, 2023. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Edward and Emma Davis. Robert Louis had one brother, John Wesley Davis and one sister, Cora Lee Davis. He was named after one of his mother’s brothers, Robert Benton. Robert Louis was always called Louis.

In 1939, when his mother returned to Newton County, Louis, his brother and sister attended Washington Street School. Louis later joined the United States Navy and spent time in San Diego, California, where he became a member of a church.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended classes taught by Mr. G. Hillman in Covington to hone his skills in carpentry. Louis had several jobs before retiring as a contractor with Atlanta Gas Light Company in 2000.

Robert Louis married Nellie Grier in the early 1960s and became a stepfather to four children: Elsie, Patricia, Johnny and Shirley (Shavin). Later, 19 grandchildren were added to this family.

Louis had one biological daughter, Cynthia, who married Douglas Jones. Cynthia and Douglas have two daughters, Cynquita and Dokita. Two grandchildren, Jordan and Gekynle (GK), complete this household where Louis had lived for the past two and one-half years. Louis was part of a loyal and devoted family in Porterdale.

Prior to living with the Jones’ family, Louis had lived in Conyers with his mother and his sister since 2009.

Along with his hard-working and loving mother, Louis, his brother and his sister grew up with maternal grandparents, Davis and Cora Benton, in Almon and in Covington with their mother. He had several maternal aunts and uncles: Eddie Roy Benton, Bessie Kate Wallace, Plez Benton, Leola Baker, Moses (Fat) Benton, Robert Benton, Arbie Benton, Rose Anna Kelley, and Ralph Benton. All are now deceased. He had one paternal uncle, John Wesley Davis, deceased.

In regards to his living relatives, Robert Louis leaves to mourn his passing Cora and Chyna Fennoy, nieces; John Walter and Kenzo Jacoby Oden, nephews: Deacon Arthur Farley, “adopted” brother; Rev. Ocie Cunningham, “adopted” sister; Willie Albert Manning, stepsister; several cousins and friends.

Interment was in the Church Cemetery. Repast was in the Church Fellowship Hall.

The family of the late Mr. Robert L. Davis would like to express their sincere gratitude to each of you for your love and kindness shown during their hours of bereavement. May God continue to bless each one of you. Special thanks to Letice Benton.