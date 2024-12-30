Obituary: Robert "Dean" Banks

Robert Dean Banks, known affectionately as “Dean,” passed away on November 30, 2024, at the age of 55. Born on May 18, 1969, in Conyers, Georgia, Dean spent his later years living in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi.

He was a remarkable individual who had the unique ability to make anyone smile. With a vibrant sense of humor, he brightened the lives of those around him and was always eager to lend a helping hand. His talents extended beyond laughter; Dean was a skilled handyman who could fix or repair nearly anything, from cars to construction projects.

For 18 wonderful years, Dean shared his life with his soulmate, Rebecca “Becky” Burns. Together, they created a loving home filled with joy and laughter. Dean was also a proud father to his son, Christopher Banks, who was a source of immense pride and joy in his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Banks; his mother, Mary Banks; and his brother, Matthew Banks. Dean is survived by his son, Christopher Banks, and his brothers, Jeffrey Banks (wife Laurie) and Andy Banks (wife Ashley). He will also be remembered by many beloved nieces and nephews who cherished their time with him.

Despite facing health challenges for an extended period, Dean remained an inspiration to all who knew him, always wearing a smile and finding joy in making others laugh. His kindness and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.