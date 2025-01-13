Obituary: Mary Lee Costley Aldridge

Mary Lee Costley Aldridge, 85, passed away January 9, 2025 at her home after a battle with liver cancer.

Lee was born on January 12, 1939 in Newton County, Georgia. After graduating Newton County High School in 1957, she graduated from Young Harris College with an Associate degree. She went on to graduate from Georgia College for Women (Georgia College and University) in Milledgeville with a Bachelors of Science degree. Later she attended graduate school at Georgia Southern University.

Lee was the daughter of the late Guy and Nona Mae Costley of Porterdale, Georgia. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Jerry Miller Aldridge for 63 years, who preceded her in death. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Mark) Norton of Conyers, Keith (Donna) Aldridge of Gainesville and Austin (Kim) Aldridge of Covington. She was the proud grandmother to Joshua (Melissa) Norton-Shendell, Ryan and Julie Aldridge, Tristan and Karissa Aldridge and great grandmother to Oliver and Thea Norton-Shendell.

“Miss A” (as she was called by students) will be lovingly remembered by many as a dedicated science teacher who loved her students and wanted them to succeed in life and in school.

Lee won many honors in her years of service to the community. She was awarded the R.O. Arnold Award, Teacher of the Year, Newton County Educators Hall of Fame, Yearbook Dedication, Covington News Top 10 Woman, Georgia Clean and Beautiful Person of the Year, Pat Patrick Big Heart Award, Honorary Master 4-H Award, University of Georgia Alumni Award, State 4-H Volunteer Leader Award, and eight United States President Volunteer Service Awards for Service at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She was an active member of the Service Guild where she served in many capacities and won the Mary Arwine Community Service Award twice, Clubwomen of the Year and Community Service Award for seven years. She also participated in Leadership Newton County and well as servicing on Planning and Zoning Committee and several city positions for 21 years.

Lee loved her community and helping others. She was passionate about helping youth find their potential. She worked extensively with Boy Scout Troop 222 helping dozens of boys reach the rank of Eagle Scout. As a teacher she sponsored numerous clubs and activities: Cheerleaders, Y Club, 4-H Club, Yearbook, Newspaper, Band Boosters and Student Council. Lee loved her church, Julia A Porter Methodist where she had been a life long member, taught Sunday School and served on every committee.

A funeral service will be held at Julia A Porter Methodist Church on January 18, 2025 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Julia A Porter to continue its ministry or to Boy Scout Troop 222 in Covington