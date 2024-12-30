Obituary: Henry 'Bob' Grady Holder

Henry "Bob" Grady Holder, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed member of the community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the age of 88. Born on February 12, 1936, in Quincey, FL, Bob was a resident of Social Circle, GA, where he spent many cherished years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Hinson, mother-in-law, Sara Jean Baker, loving grandparents, Henry and Phronie Holder, sister-in-laws, Lynda Irons, Patty Stoddard, and brother-in-law, Don Irons.

Bob was the devoted husband of Jeanne Baker Holder, with whom he shared 42 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they built a loving family and a life filled with adventure and accomplishment. Bob is survived by his children, Don Holder (Kim), Henry “Hank” Grady Holder Jr. (Tammy), and Debbie Fincher (Jeff). His legacy continues through his nine grandchildren, as well as his nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his half-sister, Nan Clark, brother-in-law, Scott Stoddard, Jerome Martin (Gayle), who was like a brother to Bob, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from AZ, WI, SC, GA, AL, TX, and CA.

Bob's life was one of service and adventure. He graduated from Havana High School in 1954, where he excelled in basketball. He furthered his education at GMC in Milledgeville and the University of Georgia (UGA), where he lettered playing basketball, and joined the ROTC, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant before earning his business degree in 1959.

His dedication to his country was evident through his service in the Army. Bob became a ranger and a paratrooper in Columbus, GA, and served honorably in Vietnam from 1965 for one year. He continued to impact lives by teaching ROTC and serving as an assistant basketball coach at West Minister College in Maryland.

In 1969, Bob embarked on a new journey by starting the Holder Well Company in Covington. His entrepreneurial spirit led him and Jeanne to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1983, where they founded Klondike Well Drilling. His passion for challenge was highlighted by his participation in four Iditarod and four Yukon Quest thousand-mile races, making history as the only musher to run back-to-back Iditarod, Yukon Quest, and The Hope Race in Russia, where Bob and Jeanne spent a month handing out Bibles that were printed in Russian.

Returning to Covington in 2000, Bob and Jeanne established Holder Well and Pump Service, continuing to contribute to the community's development. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loved hunting with his sons. More recently, he found peace sitting under the tree with Jeanne, watching the birds being fed. His professional contributions were recognized by the National Water Well Association, where he served as president in 1982.

Bob and Jeanne have both been dedicated member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where their faith was a cornerstone of their life. He also served as a deacon as well as a member of the missions team. His warmth, wisdom, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life for Bob will be held Sunday January 5, 2025, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 227 Hwy 229, Social Circle, GA 30025, at 2 PM, with Pastor Brandon Stanley officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family an hour prior to the service, from 1-2 PM, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to Crossroads Baptist Church missions, 227 Hwy 229, Social Circle, GA 30025. His memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those he touched.