Obituary: Doug Bolton

Mr. Douglas "Doug" Bolton, age 75, of Covington, Georgia, passed away peacefully on the 24th of December, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on March 11, 1949, to the late Charles Elliott and Frances Phoebe Bolton, Doug's life was a testament to service, dedication, and the joy he found in his family and community.

Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sherri Bolton; his daughter, Staci Bolton Williams (Greg); his son, Brad Bolton (Mei Gee); his cherished grandchildren, Cooper, Alex, and Brock Williams; and his sisters, Sheryle Bolton (Steve) and Jeanne Alpers (John), numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. His family remembers him as a pillar of strength, love, and wisdom, whose guidance and support were unwavering.

After bravely serving his country in the United States Navy for four years, Doug dedicated 31 years to the Dekalb County Police Department, retiring with honor as a Major. His commitment to justice and public safety was evident in every aspect of his work, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and respect within the department.

Doug was not only a protector of the peace but also a true servant of the community. He was an active and devoted member of the Rotary Club of Covington and engaged in the broader service initiatives of Rotary District 6910. Doug lived by the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self," and his actions were a reflection of this belief. Whether through mentoring youth, leading community projects, or supporting international service efforts, Doug's passion for helping others knew no bounds.

Doug was a long, faithful member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington. His impact on the community was profound and far-reaching. Doug's ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life, to listen intently, and to offer sage advice, encouragement, and a unique sense of humor, was a gift that he generously shared. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable man, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led. Doug's legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him to live with purpose, to cherish family above all, and to serve their communities with a selfless heart.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church Covington, 1169 Clark Street SW, Covington, GA 30014 with Reverend Neeley Rentz Lane and The Reverend Doctor William B. Wade, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church Covington-Food Pantry, 1169 Clark Street SW, Covington, GA 30014.