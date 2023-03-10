Services for Mrs. Minnie Kate Barnes Wright were Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher Street, Covington, Georgia 30014.

Pastor Ronnie Thomas and Pastor Emeritus H.K. Benton, Eulogist. Interment in Westside Cemetery.

Today we pause to pay tribute to our beloved Mrs. Minnie Kate Barnes Wright, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Milton and Ennier Barnes. Born on July 3, 1928, in Jasper County, GA, she was the first of six children born to this union.

Mrs. Wright was a devoted servant to Bethlehem Baptist Church. She served in the Senior Choir, advisor for the Uplifters Usher Board and the Sunbeam Choir, while attending faithfully for years.

After receiving her formal education from Jasper County Schools, she served as a volunteer worker with the Red Cross as well as the Newton County School System until she returned home to care for her grandchildren.

Mrs. Wright departed her earthly life on March 4, 2023, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Lewis Wright, one son; Little Master Jimmie Lewis Wright, sisters; Mrs. Leona Freeman, Mrs. Irene Ross, brothers; Mr. Felton Barnes Sr. and Mr. George Perry Barnes.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two devoted daughters, Mrs. Patricia Wright Chester, and Mrs. Carolyn Wright Sims; grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. Lamount (Tammy) Whitaker, Mr. and Mrs. Zirie (Carolita) Benton Jr. and Mr. Ernest Patrick Sims; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Wright, RoyChester Heard, Mariah Sims, Royce McGuire, Roysten McGuire, Schyler McGuire and Chancellor Sims; and one brother, Mr. Steve Barnes.

She also leaves to cherish her memories, Honorary grandchildren Ms. Jocelyn Benton, Mr. Anthony Benton and Mr. and Mrs. Jermaine (Jennifer) Autry. Honorary great-grandchildren; Jazmine Glenn, Anthony Autry, Kevon Glenn, Alana Autry, Irian Ferrand and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Traditions Hospice and Staff, Reagan’s Pharmacy & Staff and Lester Lackey & Sons Staff.

We, the family of the late Mrs. Minnie Kate Wright are most grateful for the gift of friends like you, who have been so kind and thoughtful during these hours of sorrow. Your prayers, visits, calls, flowers, and every act of kindness, have given us strength and inspiration, for the facing of this hour. May God ever bless each of you.