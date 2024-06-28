Mr. Grady “Tommy” Thomas Hodges

Grady “Tommy” Hodges, age 56 of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He was born June 4, 1968 in Covington, GA and grew up in Mansfield. Grady graduated from Newton County Comprehensive High School and was a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He was an Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldog fan and had a lifetime passion for farming. During his high school years, he showed animals and had a state champion steer named “Curly”. Grady always had a love for the FFA and for agriculture. He was a member of Mansfield Baptist Church and served on the Board of Directors for the Newton County Farm Bureau. Grady was also a member of both the Georgia and Newton County Cattleman’s Association.

Grady was preceded in death by his father Grady “Bud” Hodges. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hodges; his mother Sandra Oglesby Hodges; his sisters Dr. Angela Hodges (Bo) and Alonda Bailey (Trey); his brother Tim Hodges (Audrey) along with other family members and close friends. He was a loving husband, brother and dear friend to many.

Funeral services for Mr. Hodges will be held at 11 o’clock Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Reverend Jan McCoy and Reverend Melissa Kime-Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in memory of Grady Hodges to FFA Wildlife Camp, Georgia GGA-FCCLA Center, 720 FFA FHA Camp Road, Covington, GA 30014.