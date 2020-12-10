Melvin Huff, Sr., of Sharpsburg, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 79.

Mr. Huff had a tireless work ethic and started his career in the lighting industry with Lithonia Lighting. He went on to work for and subsequently retired from Cooper Lighting, which had locations in both Americus and Peachtree City. Mr. Huff grew up in Social Circle where his athletic strengths made him a star player for his high school’s basketball and baseball teams. As an adult, he lent his talents to several fast-pitch softball teams, traveling across the state to compete. Other hobbies that Mr. Huff enjoyed were bowling, golfing, and taking care of his antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Dewitt and Della Mae (Sorrells) Huff: sister, Joan Hewell; brothers, Felton Huff, Edward Huff.

Mr. Huff, a loving father and loyal family man, will be remembered by his son, Melvin Randall Huff, Jr.; sister, Linda Lee; several nieces and nephews; as well as former spouse, Janie Henderson.

A graveside service for Mr. Huff will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 12:45 p.m., at Social Circle City Cemetery, Lakewood Drive, in Social Circle, with Pastor Jeff Clegg, Bobby Clegg, and Greg Hancock officiating. Friends may visit with his family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (six feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

