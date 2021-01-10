Mary Jane Bollinger, age 92, educator, skilled calligrapher, and faithful Christian, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter’s family on Hilton Head Island, SC on January 2, 2021. The lovely, framed Bible verses, invitations, place cards and other documents that she produced enhanced many events and hold places of honor in homes of family and friends. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband of 62 years, Donald Bollinger. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Lewis Eckhart and Sylvia Lane Eckhart, her brother William Eckhart and sister Ruth Eckhart.

Mary was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania and grew up on her family’s farm near Fombell, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA with a degree in education and was an elementary school teacher. In 1953, she married Don Bollinger and moved to Rochester, PA, raising her two children and serving as an Organist at the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church and a member of the League of Women Voters. In 1972, the Bollingers moved to Covington, Georgia. Mary then completed her Master’s degree in Library Science at the University of Georgia and worked as a Media Center Director at Sharp Middle School. Don and Mary were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Covington where she was a Deacon and Elder and participated in mission trips to Nicaragua, Louisiana, and Utah. After her husband’s death, she moved to The Cypress on Hilton Head Island, where she made many new friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter Jane (Keith) Jude in Hilton Head Island, SC, son Blair (Deborah) Bollinger in Cherry Hill, NJ, nieces Rausa (Robert) Roscinski in Newville, PA, Ann (David) Spangler in Lawrence, KS, and grandchildren Amelia Jude in Portland, OR, Robyn Bollinger (Dane Lighthart) in Boston, Stewart Jude in Hilton Head and Nicholas Bollinger (Christianna Barnard) in Columbus, OH.

A memorial service was held Saturday, January 9th at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC with internment beside her husband in Beaver, PA at a later date.

Memorial contributions will be gratefully received at First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928 or to First Presbyterian Church of Covington, 1169 Clark Street SW, Covington, GA 30014.



