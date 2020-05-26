Marvin Lewis Ramge, 86, of Covington, passed away at his home, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late Victor H. and Ottilia Hausler Ramge. In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Joyce Ramge; brother, Victor Carl (Rev. Sebastian); and grandson, Steven Smith. Marvin proudly served his country during the Korean conflict with the United States Marine Corps and then retired with the United States Air Force. He enjoyed NASCAR, crossword puzzles, bowling, and fishing, was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan, and enjoyed his cats. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lorraine Cannon of Newborn, GA and Steve and Cindy Cannon of Covington, GA; brother, Robert Ramge of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Russell Cannon and Karrie Randolph; several great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment service will be held Thursday, May 21 at 11:00 at Georgia Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. A Mass will be held in his honor at Monastery of the Holy Spirit at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington (770) 786-7111