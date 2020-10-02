Marvin Barry Murphy of Porterdale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 70, after long battle with COPD and lung cancer, since 2005. Mr. Murphy valiantly served his country in the United States Army from 1967 – 1970 in Korea. He retired from the Newton County School System in 2005 and was a facilitator at Newton High School for 13 years. In addition, Mr. Murphy also served on the city council in Porterdale during the 90s. In his free time, he enjoyed watching war movies, westerns and comedies. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Marvin Murphy; step-mother, Margaret (Lucille) Murphy; and brother, Steve Thrasher.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Walden Murphy; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joey Autry; son, Lonnie Walter Murphy; grandchildren, Anna Autry, Kayleigh Autry, Trayla Autry; mother and dad, Joan and Wilmer Thrasher; sisters, Vicki Pinnell, Carolyn Murphy; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Lynn Thrasher; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mr. Murphy was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Dr. Jan McCoy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covington First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1113 Conyers Street SW, Covington, GA 30014.

