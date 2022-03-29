Marla Bradford Parker, of Covington, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 66. Mrs. Parker loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping, listening to music, and being outdoors. Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Parker; son, Jeffrey Parker; parents, Douglas and Joyce Bradford; and brother, Doyle Bradford.



Survivors include her daughter, Renee Patterson (Greg); son, Craig Parker (Alise); grandchildren, Sophia Patterson, Michael Parker, Cayden Parker, Ethan Parker, Lucy Parker; siblings, Terry Oropeza (Mark), Loren Bradford (Linda), Marie Bruyninckx (David); as well as other loving family members.

A Memorial Visitation for Mrs. Parker will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a mental health facility of your choice.

