Margaret “Peggy” Jordan Silvia, of Covington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the age of 83. Ms. Silvia was a devout Christian and a member of Covington First United Methodist Church. She was employed by Lithonia Lighting as a claims specialist and served in that role since 1980. Ms. Silvia enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, reading, and watching home improvement shows. Additionally, she loved to craft and sew. Ms. Silvia cherished her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Emaly Jordan; and brothers, John Jordan, Hutch Jordan.



She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Burgoyne, Ashley Hill (John Paul); grandchildren; Nikki Davis, Madeline Hill; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lexi, Kylee on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Ms. Silvia was held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street Southwest, in Covington, with Rev. Dr. Douglas Gilreath and Rev. Dr. Jan McCoy officiating, and interment followed in Covington City Cemetery, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covington First United Methodist Church Food Bank, 1113 Conyers Street Southwest, Covington, Georgia 30014.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.