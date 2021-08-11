Mrs. Margaret Louise Phillips Spencer, age 89, of the Oaks of Ashton Hills Assisted Living Center, Covington, Georgia, formerly of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Margaret was born on Sunday, Jan. 24, 1932, in Newnan, Georgia, to the late William Henry Phillips and the late Mary Susie Phillips. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Carlton Spencer; daughter, Peggy Joyce Spencer; sisters, Earlene Cox, Myrtle Chambers; brothers, Raymond Phillips, Edward Phillips, Henry Phillips. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson. Margaret enjoyed playing board games and cards, fishing, waterskiing, camping, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially her chihuahuas. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her banana pudding. Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Wayne Kitchens; grandchildren, William Harold “Trey” Bailey, III. Emory Jason “Jay” Bailey; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Doris Phillips; several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Margaret Spencer will be on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private family service will be held on Saturday. Private interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Spencer family.

