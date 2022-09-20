Kenneth Conrad Cook, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 63.

Mr. Cook graduated from Southwest Dekalb High School and attended Southern Tech University. Through his work in his father’s business, Pyramid Masonry, he served as a brick mason, foreman, site supervisor, estimator and many other roles, and was integral, with his father, to the apprenticeship program for the Masonry Association of Georgia.

He enjoyed being outdoors whether he was hunting, playing golf, fishing, traveling, driving his tractors and trucks, or caring for and developing his family’s hunting and farmland. He ran his own hunting and outfitting business, K. Conrad’s Bucks and Beards, for the past few years. Mr. Cook loved his family, his many lifelong friends, and spending time with them. He was preceded in death by his father, CL Cook in 2019.

Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Jeanne Cook; daughter, Jessica Clary; son, Daniel Cook (Jessica); grandson, Elijah Cook; mother, Betty Joyce Manning Cook; sisters, Karen Swords (Steve), Angel Edwards (Steve); aunt and uncle, Elizabeth Lewis (Bill); and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Cook was held Monday, September 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Tony Cook and Jane Skelton officiating and interment followed in Resthaven Cemetery in Decatur at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Wild Turkey Federation (nwtf.org), the National Wildlife Federation (nwf.org) or your favorite charity to support nature and the great outdoors.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Cook’s family.