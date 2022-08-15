Kayla Cleveland, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 32. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Judd and Lucille Cleveland.

Survivors include her daughters, Annslee Holloway, Belle Jervis; son, Bryce Manville; parents, Wes and Angie Cleveland; maternal grandmother, Linda Hammonds; maternal grandfather, Jerry Wilson (Maria); sisters, Brittany Lawrence (Bryan), Amber Walton (Scott); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Kayla grew up in Newton County, GA. During her youth, she attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Newborn, GA. There, she was involved in church, youth group, and participated in mission outreach events. In 2007, Kayla graduated from Faith Academy of Loganville, GA. With over 10 collective years of experience in Finance, Kayla was most currently employed by Lendmark Financial Services.

Kayla’s smile, beauty, personality, intellect, presence, strength and love was abundant. Her children were her life, motivation and inspiration. Annslee, her best friend. Bryce, her protector. Belle, her mini me. Kayla adored her father and looked to him as a role model. She set expectations of how she should be valued in relationships by the example he led. Kayla cherished her mother. She was her closest confidant and comforter. She shared a sense of humor, loyalty, accountability, respect and trust with her sisters, Amber and Brittany. There was a special closeness she had with her family and friends. They were all each other’s strength. Her love for those close to her was immeasurable. Kayla could often be found at the Jasper County Recreation Center supporting her son and other teammates during baseball and football season. Football season was an especially exciting time for Kayla, as her favorite collegiate team was the Georgia Bulldogs. Go Dawgs! An opportunity to support community fundraising events, especially for children in need, she’d never turn down. She continuously gave to others and in doing so, she’d give with the most genuine intentions. It was important to Kayla that she make life special to live. Kayla had a passion for living life to the fullest and one of her favorite past times was riding the RZR. When in town or out of town, she would always express such excitement and a sense of freedom while riding trails and dirt roads. Kayla also had an appreciation for and connection with nature and enjoyed shooting her bow and bow hunting. Listening to music, singing, and dancing was something she found to be fun and most memorable when shared with others. Kayla found joy in celebrating her accomplishments and those she cared for and loved. She was an outstanding cook and had an impeccable sense of fashion, and an eye for decorating. Kayla was a valued employee and colleague. She loved her job and was committed to advancing in her career. Her devotion to her life, her family, friends, community, and work was truly exceptional and admirable.

A Funeral Service for Kayla was held Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, August 10, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., and again on Thursday, August 11, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., Flowers are accepted, or love offerings may be made to her children, Annslee, Bryce, and Belle to the Bank of Monticello, account number 1148568.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Kayla’s family.

