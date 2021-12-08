Joyce Ann Crowe, of Byron, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 73. Mrs. Crowe enjoyed visiting different churches, as well as singing and being a part of a church choir. She loved to paint pictures and create sewing-made clothing. Mrs. Crowe had a passion for healthcare and taking care of herself and for others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mertie Edwards.



Mrs. Crowe is survived by her husband of 5 years, Artis L. Crowe; daughter, Angie Overstreet; son, Shane Overstreet; stepchildren, William S. Crowe, Michael E. Crowe, Brian K. Clark; grandchildren, Tony Truesdale, Ciara Overstreet, Lee Ann Ames; great-granddaughter, Silvia Akers; brother, Michael Edwards (Gloria); one niece; and one nephew.

A graveside service for Mrs. Crowe was held Monday, December 6, 2021, 2:30 P.M., at Cornish Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1089 Cornish Mountain Church Road, in Oxford, with Pastor Tim Walden officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tennessee.

