Mr. Joseph Lee, age 69, of Conyers, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Angie Rue; daughters, Jennifer Ellis and her husband, Lamar, Dianna Flanders and her husband, Frank; grandchildren, Haylee, Katie, Frankie, and Owen; sister, Shirley Lee; brother, William Lee and his wife, Becky.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2 o’clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Flanders officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.






