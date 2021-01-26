Mr. John M. Estes, age 79, of Covington passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born in Carlinville, Illinois and following graduation from high school began his career with the United States Marine Corp. While serving he was stationed in San Diego, Camp Pendleton, and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Mr. Estes fought during The Battle of Khe Sanh that lasted from January 21,1968 through July 9, 1968. His career in the Marine Corps spanned 20 years. Following retirement, he drove a truck for NAPA for another 20 years and then worked 10 years as a security guard at Piedmont Technical College.



Mr. Estes was an avid reader, he enjoyed walking especially on the Eastside Trail where he made many friends, he was a UGA Football Fan, and watched Fox News every day. He was preceded in death by; his parents John Estes and Virginia Miller, his son John M. Estes, his sister and brother-in-law Ginger and Robert Willams, his step daughter Linda Gail Umabarger, his step son Robert C. Witt, and his in-laws Dewey and Lucille Bowen.

Mr. Estes is survived by his wife Carolyn B Estes, his stepson Gary Wheeler and his wife Vicki, his daughter Robyn Marlin and her husband Jimmie, his grandchildren, Nicholas Williams, Skyler Marlin, Ollie Marlin, and Allen Wheeler and his wife Amber, his great grandchild Amelia Grace Wheeler, along with many nieces, nephews, other family, and one special young man Jacob Hudgins.

A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask will be mandatory, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.