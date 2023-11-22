John Day, 91, passed away on November 16, 2023. Raised in Porterdale, Ga. by parents Margie and John Day, he graduated from Porterdale H.S in 1948, and went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in engineering. Following a two-year stint in the Air Force, he went to Columbus where he met his future wife, Lois Barrington. He completed a master’s degree at OSU and went to work as an engineer at Battelle, where he worked for most of his professional life. After retiring, he turned to volunteerism, devoting over 10,000 hours to The Nature Conservancy, Metro Parks, COSI, and others. John and Lois enjoyed travel, often accompanied by daughter, Gail. Birding became a lifelong hobby. (Lois was involved with Audubon activities for many years.) Preceded in death by Lois, he is survived by daughter Gail (Philip) Nelson and granddaughter Madeline Nelson. Contributions honoring John may be made to the conservation organization of your choice. Arrangements by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, Columbus, OH. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com.