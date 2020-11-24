James “Jimmy” Walker Laster

James “Jimmy” Walker Laster of Covington, GA born on January 4, 1936 passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his father Jessy Thomas “Tom” Laster, mother Louise Patterson Laster, and brother Thomas Larry Laster. He is survived by his brother Monty A. Laster (Anne) of Covington, GA; daughter Mary Lee Stanley (Jim) of Seneca, SC, son James “Jim” W. Laster, Jr (Kelly) of Franklin, TN, numerous grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Jimmy graduated from Auburn University in 1959 where he was a member of the 1957 National Championship Football Team. He later served in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the Army Security Agency. Following his time in the Army, he was a commercial real estate broker in Atlanta for more than 30 years.

A private family service will be held in honor of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.