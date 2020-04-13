James Cleveland Crosby of Oxford, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 76. Mr. Crosby enjoyed spending time outside whether it was fishing or shooting guns. He loved his home and family dearly and shared a special bond with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Crosby was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Crosby.





Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Crosby; sister, Veranda Cothern; sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Betty Jacobs, David and Jamie Jacobs; grandchildren, James Goodman, Jr., Jamie Lynn Goodman, Renee Goodman, Erica Jacobs Miller, Elaina Jacobs, Evan Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs, James Jacobs; 7 great-grandchildren.





The family would like to especially thank Erica Jacobs Miller, who through great personal hardship and sacrifice, provided exemplary care of Mr. Crosby.





Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that a memorial service will be held at a later date.