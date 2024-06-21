James Allen Ferguson of Covington passed away peacefully on June 11th, 2024 at the age of 84. He was born in Cypress Inn, TN.

He retired from Astro Plastics, Covington. He was a man greatly admired at every place he worked. In retirement he enjoyed caring for his beautiful lawn, walking his dog at the park, and spending time with Thelma on the back patio.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Ruby and James Earl Ferguson, his first wife Willie Francis Ferguson, his son Michael Kim Ferguson, and his brothers Jaucondith and Dewey.

Surviving are wife Thelma Ferguson, children, James Keith Ferguson, and Kathy Lynn Davis. Also surviving are step-daughters Pamela (Robert) Kitchens, Jenny (Jason) Needum, his sisters, Gene (Ralph) Stapp, Marie (Franklin) Durden, Mary (Jerry) Barnes, and brothers, Robert Ferguson and Hank Ferguson.

Memorial service will be held at Lovejoy United Methodist Church on 6/29 at 2 PM.