Jack Moser
Kennedy Funeral Homes


Jack Moser, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter. 

Jack was born in Waukegan, Illinois, and was a son of Jack and Elaine Moser. He worked for the Environmental Protection Agency as a field agent. Jack enjoyed listening to music, reading books and magazines, and collecting all kinds of things. 

Surviving are his son, Jack Moser; his daughter, Deborah Leclaire; and six grandchildren. 

A private service will be held at a later date. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.  Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.