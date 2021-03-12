Holly H. Hailey, of Covington, passed away March 8, 2021, at the age of 68. She was a hardworking and loyal employee of Lithonia Lighting for 36 years. Mrs. Hailey was a devout Christian and a member of Eastridge Community Church. She enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball and Georgia football; and when she was not watching sports, she was the one in charge of the TV remote. Mrs. Hailey was a lovable person, never lost her temper, and had many friends. She also had a big heart for animals; especially her dogs Champ, Charlie, Layla, and Spanky being some of her best companions. Mrs. Hailey was also an avid traveler, with some of her favorite travel destinations being California, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and San Antonio. She is preceded in death by her son, Thomas James (T.J.) Hailey; and parents, Hollis Hutchison, and Betty Howard Penley.



Her memory will be cherished dearly by her loving husband of 48 years, Tommy Hailey; stepdaughter, Sophie Elle Hailey; and sisters Iris Huchison, of Dublin, Georgia, and Teresa and Marlin Sherbine, of Somerset, Pennsylvania.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Hailey took place Friday, March 12, 2021, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Rob Raynor and Lee Ragsdale officiating. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to T.J. Hailey Scholarship Fund, c/o Eastridge Community Church, 863 Highway 142, Covington, Georgia 30014.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public.

