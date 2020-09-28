Herman William Shannon, of Covington, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 85.

With respect and honor, he proudly served in the United States National Guard for four years. Mr. Shannon had big love in his heart - love of family, church, and people, and it was his authentic and genuine interest in others that endeared him to all. Happiness and true joy for Mr. Shannon came in the form of family get-togethers and attending worship at Newton Baptist. As a career truck driver, Mr. Shannon was afforded the opportunity to blend work with his fascination for travel. Over the years, as he logged countless miles driving across the country, he passed through 49 of the 50 states and experienced vast scenery and met people from all walks of life. When at home, Mr. Shannon was a mechanical genius and enjoyed any chance to fix and repair cars. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Lynn Mundy; grandson, Daniel Mundy, II; parents, Burgess W. and Nellie (Looney) Shannon; sisters, Shirley Poulnot, Barbara Henry; and brother, Theron Shannon.

Mr. Shannon leaves behind cherished memories that time will not erase…those who will remember him with great affection are his former wife, Margaret Cole Shannon; children, Carl Keith Shannon, Susan Shannon Ottalini and husband, Bryan, Michael Shannon; grandchildren, Christopher Kevin Shannon, Sarah Marie Mundy, Cole Elliott Shannon; great-grandson, Tyler Dixion Shannon; sisters, Rachel Biggers, Charlotte White, Janice Wheeler, Vickie Gagne; several nieces and nephews; as well as son-in-law, Daniel Mundy and present wife, Donna.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Shannon will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, 2 p.m., at Newton Baptist Church, with Pastor Tony Howeth, Pastor Chris Allen, and Pastor Daniel Mundy officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5-8 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington.

