Mr. Herbert Davenport, age 91, of Oxford passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Walton County on November 29, 1929 to John and Lula Ray Davenport who have preceded him in death. Mr. Davenport grew up in Covington and served proudly in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant, during the Korean War. Mr. Davenport worked as a contractor for many years and was a great trim man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Mr. Davenport enjoyed working around his home, he was a Georgia Football fan, and loved to travel to the mountains where he would often stop along the way for boiled peanuts and apples. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended Lovejoy United Methodist Church.



Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife of 68 years Mary Jean Davenport, his son and daughter-in-law Terry and Rosemary Davenport of Oxford, granddaughter Stacy Milon and future grandson-in-law Lonnie Cooper of Atlanta, grandson Ryan Davenport of Covington, great grandsons Ryder Milon of Atlanta, Noah Milon of Miami, Florida, and Jaden Davenport of Covington. He is also survived by his sisters and brother-in-law Rosa Lee Byrd of Oxford and Shirley and Frank Harwood of Covington along with several nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Davenport will be held at 2 o’clock Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Gravitt and Reverend Gil Gainer officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Thursday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.