Helen Greene

Mrs. Helen Davis Greene, 82, of Oxford, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

She was born August 24, 1937, in Porterdale to Joe H. and Evelyn Parr Davis, who have preceded her in death.

Mrs. Greene was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, she attended Christian Fellowship Church, and most recently she attended Central Community Church. She worked for Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta, and then at Sinclair Refining Company where she met the love of her life, Mr. Jack L. Greene. Mrs. Greene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed watching TV and movies; she was an exceptional bowler; she enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Jack L. Greene, Sr.; her children, Daria D. Taylor and Jerry, of Covington, Vicki Greene Ogletree and Tim, of Monroe, and Jack L. Greene, Jr and Misty, of Social Circle; her grandchildren, Trent, Morgan, Jana, Devin, Jaicee, Emma, Blake and Chrissy; her great grandchildren, Gabe, Alsea, Lorelei and River; her brother, Royce Davis; her sister, Julie Johnston; and a host of other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Greene will be held Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oxford Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, if anyone does not feel comfortable attending either the visitation or the funeral service, the family fully understands and appreciates thoughts and prayers. An online condolence may be left at Mrs. Greene’s obituary at harwellfuneralhome.com.