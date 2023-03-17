Mrs. Helen Chalker Johnson, 93, formerly of Conyers, GA entered into rest on March 11, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Alternative Care.

Mrs. Johnson born in Gibson, GA to the late Willie Walden Chalker and the late Addie Lee Hammock Chalker. She grew up in Gibson and was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson moved to Conyers and worked as lead packer for Lithonia Lighting. She loved music, dancing, going fishing and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Alton Johnson; son, Marvin Lewis Johnson; brothers, Clarence Chalker, Hollis Chalker, Russell Chalker, and sisters, Corene Todd and Christine Landrum.

Survivors include her daughter, Verna Faye Webb (Robert); brother, Winnard Chalker (Hazel); sister, Betty Johnson, Wilma Mathis (Olin) and Frankie Griswell (Moses); daughter-in-law, Paulette Blalock; grandchildren, Marci Lynn Bemus (Caleb), Gregory Clinton Johnson; great grandchildren, Madeline Bemus and Gavin Bemus.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Magnolia Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Harwell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Pallbearers for the service were Clint Johnson, Barney Johnson, Curl Chalker, Bob Hayes, James Chalker and Michael Gilmer, and the Honorary Pallbearers were Jeffery Chalker, Denny Landrum and Caleb Bemis. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Magnolia Baptist Church.

It is the family’s request that memorial contributions be made to the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3316 Magnolia Church Rd., Gibson, Georgia 30810.

