Harold Cooper passed away December 3, 2021.



A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lawnwood Memorial Park, located at 1111 Access Road, Covington, GA 30014.

Pastor Emmanuel Oduah, Eulogist.

Harold was born on April 23, 1951, to Maggie Mae Clarke and Robert Lee Harris.

Harold was a trade laborer and life-long resident of Covington, GA.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Mae Clarke; father, Robert Lee Harris; sisters, Louise White and JoAnne White; brothers, Walter James Cooper and Joe Cooper.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Sandra Cooper; his children, Saniesha (Brandon) Malcom, Brittney Hurst, Destiny (Edward) Moore, Michael (Shea) White, Demitris (Amber) Bailey, Marie (Tracy) White, Sonya (Daniel) Willis, Viri\ginia (James) Blocker, Patricia White; his siblings, Johnny (Nadine) Cooper, Bill (Anne) Cooper, Terrell Cooper, Jerry (Linnette) Cooper, Maxine (Sammie) Driskell and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Harold Impacted the lives of many, with his smile and infectious laugh.

The family of the late Mr. Harold Cooper would like to extend our most sincere appreciation and thanks for all acts of kindness shown to us during our time of bereavement.



